Barbara A. Weisenstein, 82, of Butler passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Barbara loved her family, NASCAR racing and football.
She was the daughter of the late Helen Prokopchak Nash; the wife for more than 50 years of the late James Weisenstein; mother of Rebecca (the late William) Gagen and Victoria A. (James) Robertson; and the sister of Sue Campbell of Florida.
She was loved by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and is also survived by her nieces and a large loving family.
A very special thank you to the VNA Hospice and to Toni Grupp and the caregivers.
WEISENSTEIN - Burial was held privately for Barbara A. Weisenstein, who died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Arrangements were entrusted to Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019