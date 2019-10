Barbara A. Weisenstein, 82, of Butler passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.Barbara loved her family, NASCAR racing and football.She was the daughter of the late Helen Prokopchak Nash; the wife for more than 50 years of the late James Weisenstein; mother of Rebecca (the late William) Gagen and Victoria A. (James) Robertson; and the sister of Sue Campbell of Florida.She was loved by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and is also survived by her nieces and a large loving family.A very special thank you to the VNA Hospice and to Toni Grupp and the caregivers.WEISENSTEIN - Burial was held privately for Barbara A. Weisenstein, who died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.Arrangements were entrusted to Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com