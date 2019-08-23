Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Detlefsen. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ann Coury Detlefsen of Slippery Rock passed away in a car accident on Aug. 14 in Pittsfield, Mass.

She was born Nov. 29, 1946, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Manuel John Coury Sr. and Helen Hazer Coury.

She married Michael Ernest Detlefsen on Dec. 30, 1976.

Barbara graduated from Briar Cliff College and studied via correspondence with the London Montessori Center.

Barbara taught first grade for seven years in the Sioux City school system.

With her husband, Mike, she opened Room to Grow Montessori in her home, where she welcomed students for 34 years.

Along with assistant Betty Holmes, she had the delight of being an integral part of the early education of over 400 students. She believed that every child deserves to be heard and that we must listen. She tirelessly proved this belief throughout her life in her family, in her work, and in her community.

She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Slippery Rock, and in her true characteristic style, she quietly helped in a number of capacities within the church. Among those contributions, she created and maintained the Pebble Catholic Room at the Newman Center in Slippery Rock, and was active in teaching CCD, Vacation Bible School, and joyously participating in the Sewing Ministry.

Survivors include her husband, Michael, at home; her son, Bradley J. (Roseann) Detlefsen and her grandson, Julian Thomas Detlefsen, of West Chester, Pa.; her sister, Mary (Carlos) Carrillo of Sioux City, Iowa; her brother, Manuel John Coury Jr., of Sioux City, Iowa; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Jan Detlefsen of Portland, Ore.; and her niece, Maria (Dennis) Madden of Dakota Dunes, S.D.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

DETLEFSEN - The family of Barbara Ann Coury Detlefsen, who died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, will receive friends from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Peter Church, 670 S. Main St., Slippery Rock, with Father Adam Verona and Father Steven Neff of the church presiding.

Children and former students may send or deliver a copy of their favorite children's book to the Slippery Rock Community Library, 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock. Others may choose to donate in Barbara's name to the Feed My Sheep Food Cupboard, 324 N. Main St., Slippery Rock.

To honor Barbara, please share in her unrelenting spirit of kindness and love.



Barbara Ann Coury Detlefsen of Slippery Rock passed away in a car accident on Aug. 14 in Pittsfield, Mass.She was born Nov. 29, 1946, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Manuel John Coury Sr. and Helen Hazer Coury.She married Michael Ernest Detlefsen on Dec. 30, 1976.Barbara graduated from Briar Cliff College and studied via correspondence with the London Montessori Center.Barbara taught first grade for seven years in the Sioux City school system.With her husband, Mike, she opened Room to Grow Montessori in her home, where she welcomed students for 34 years.Along with assistant Betty Holmes, she had the delight of being an integral part of the early education of over 400 students. She believed that every child deserves to be heard and that we must listen. She tirelessly proved this belief throughout her life in her family, in her work, and in her community.She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Slippery Rock, and in her true characteristic style, she quietly helped in a number of capacities within the church. Among those contributions, she created and maintained the Pebble Catholic Room at the Newman Center in Slippery Rock, and was active in teaching CCD, Vacation Bible School, and joyously participating in the Sewing Ministry.Survivors include her husband, Michael, at home; her son, Bradley J. (Roseann) Detlefsen and her grandson, Julian Thomas Detlefsen, of West Chester, Pa.; her sister, Mary (Carlos) Carrillo of Sioux City, Iowa; her brother, Manuel John Coury Jr., of Sioux City, Iowa; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Jan Detlefsen of Portland, Ore.; and her niece, Maria (Dennis) Madden of Dakota Dunes, S.D.She was preceded in death by her parents.DETLEFSEN - The family of Barbara Ann Coury Detlefsen, who died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, will receive friends from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Peter Church, 670 S. Main St., Slippery Rock, with Father Adam Verona and Father Steven Neff of the church presiding.Children and former students may send or deliver a copy of their favorite children's book to the Slippery Rock Community Library, 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock. Others may choose to donate in Barbara's name to the Feed My Sheep Food Cupboard, 324 N. Main St., Slippery Rock.To honor Barbara, please share in her unrelenting spirit of kindness and love. Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close