Barbara Ann Dinger fell asleep in the arms of the Lord on Tuesday.

Born June 6, 1947, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late John Albert Dinger and Helen Mary Staney.

Barbara retired from the Bell Telephone Co. and resided in Chicora.

She loved animals. She bred and raised Arabian horses and Dandie Dinmont terriers. She took in and cared for many stray cats.

She enjoyed watching black and white movies, and she crocheted many afghans for everyone.

She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

Barbara is survived by a sister, Helen Miller Kucsma and her husband, Paul, of Houston, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Phillip Staney and Robert James Dinger; and two sisters, Virgillia Jackson Dressing and Charlotte King Karwoski.

DINGER - Friends of Barbara Ann Dinger, who died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler.

Interment will take place in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

