Barbara Ann Goeppner, 77, of Butler passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Dec. 29, 1942, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Rita (Birchbichler) Smith.
She was the owner of Goeppner Tax Services in Butler.
She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
She volunteered at Katie's Kitchen for 15 years, and was a member of the Slovak Golf Club.
Surviving are her husband, Thomas Lee Goeppner Sr.; three sons, Thomas Lee Goeppner Jr., Robert Raymond (Bobbi Jo) Goeppner and Gregory Adam Goeppner, all of Butler; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
GOEPPNER - Friends of Barbara Ann Goeppner, who died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler.
Entombment will be at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020