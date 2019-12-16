Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann "Barb" Hepler. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ann "Barb" Hepler, 56, of Chicora, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, Dec. 15, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot surrounded by her family and friends.

Barbara was born in Butler July 20, 1963. She was the daughter of the late Hans Gerlach and the late Joyce Cihonski.

She was a 1981 graduate of Irwin High School. Barb had been employed as a secretary at Dennis Filges Co.

Barbara is survived by her husband and soul mate, Ron, whom she married in Winchester, Va., on Dec. 31, 1992.

Barb was known as a mother figure to many and was loving to and loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed spending time with her many children and grandchildren, both biological and adopted.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Christy, Danielle and Krys; her sons, Shawn, Josh, Luke, Cody, and Dennis; her sister, Susan; her grandchildren, Sammi, Zander, Allison, Bryar, Emily, Issac, and Christopher.

She left this world knowing nothing but love and is at peace now with her mom, Joyce.

HEPLER - There will be no public service at this time.

A celebration of life service for Barbara Ann "Barb" Hepler, who died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, will be announced by the family later.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

Condolences may be sent by visiting



