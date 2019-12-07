Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Oesterling. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ann Oesterling, 91, of Butler entered into God's eternal care on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler.

Born June 7, 1928, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mildred (Oster) Starr.

Barbara was a graduate of Butler High School.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Butler.

Barbara helped her husband, Robert, with the family business and was a Shaklee coordinator.

She loved to travel and spend time with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving are six sons and three daughters, Cindy Goodale of Butler, Lon Oesterling and his wife, Sharon, of Portersville, Jeff Oesterling and his wife, Linda, of Butler, Linda Gayle Gallier of Murrysville, Rosemary Clouse and her husband, Richard, of Butler, Ray Oesterling and his wife, Deb, of Butler, Tim Oesterling and his wife, Kathy, of Butler, Owen Oesterling and his wife, Tammy, of Butler, and Robert Edward Oesterling Jr. and his wife, Jan, of Butler; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul Starr of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Oesterling Sr., whom she married in June of 1946, and who passed away Aug. 16, 2001; her parents; one sister, Rita Gerzina; and two brothers, Donald and Robert Starr.

OESTERLING - Friends of Barbara Ann Oesterling, who died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Maitland officiating.

Burial will be in Gruenwald Cemetery, Butler.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Barbara to First Baptist Church, 221 New Castle St., Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences may be made at



