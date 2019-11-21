Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Anne Flick. View Sign Service Information F Duane Snyder Funeral Home 119 Bear St Worthington , PA 16262 (724)-297-3301 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Anne Flick, 70, of Butler, went to be in the Lord's hands, where she has been and will always be on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

She was born on March 23, 1949, in Armstrong County, and was a daughter of the late Orville and Carrie (Clever) Flick.

Barbara attended McKee Chapel United Methodist Church since she was a baby.

She was a cashier at the Butler Walmart when she retired.

She was a graduate of Worthington-West Franklin High School, Class of 1967. She loved get-togethers with her classmates.

Barbara loved going to church and also going to bingo.

Surviving are her two sisters, Beverly (Francis) Biedenbach of Herman, and Janet (Keith) Kijowski of Butler; two sisters-in-law, Leona (Chuck) Flick of Fenelton, and Cindy (David) Flick of Worthington; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Abram and David Flick; and a nephew, James Michael Biedenbach.

FLICK - Friends of Barbara Anne Flick, who died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at McKee Chapel United Methodist Church, 349 Fenelton Road, Fenelton, with Pastor Michael B. Coats officiating.

Interment will be in Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery.

