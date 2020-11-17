1/1
Barbara C. Boice
Barbara C. Boice, 82, of Penn Township passed away on Monday morning, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.

Born Jan. 19, 1938, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Erma Hageter Schieder.

Barbara had been an office manager at Concept Network in Wexford.

She was a member of the Valencia United Methodist Church, the Gold Wing Road Riders and the Mars Rod and Gun Club.

Surviving are her husband, Dennis A. "Butch" Boice Sr., whom she married on Nov. 21, 1987; a daughter, Kelly Smith (Larry) of Butler; a son, Kenneth James Sentgeorge of Butler; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Marshall (Daniel) of Reno, Nev.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Audrey Webster.

BOICE - Arrangements are private for Barbara C. Boice, who died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Valencia United Methodist Church, 66 Almira St., Valencia, PA 16059, or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
