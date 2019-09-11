Barbara E. Bart, 72, of Butler, formerly of Iron River, Mich., passed away on Friday surrounded by her family.
She taught for over 30 years at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School in Herman.
She was an avid golfer and a volunteer at the Butler Public Library, enjoyed reading and loved her grandchildren.
She was the wife of Ted Bart; mother of Scott Bart, Becky (Don) Gage and Debbie (Brian) Goss; sister of Brian (Barbara) Hamacher and David (Tamara) Hamacher; and grandmother of Lauryn, Morgan and Rylee Gage, and Aubrey Goss.
She is also survived by a large, loving family.
BART - Friends of Barbara E. Bart, who died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Service will immediately follow at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler Public Library.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019