Barbara E. Serich, 86, of Chicora died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Parker Personal Care on Seward Street in Parker.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1933, in Perry Township, Armstrong County, and was the daughter of the late Mirko Sirich and the late Mary Bompage Sirich.
She lived in Anaheim, Calif., where she worked as an assembly line worker for Boeing Aircraft, retiring after 30 years.
She was a graduate of East Brady High School, a member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Chicora, and a member of the Chicora Senior Center.
She enjoyed going to casinos.
She is survived by three brothers, Stephen (Lois) Sirich of East Brady, Robert Sirich of Chicora, and Gregory Sirich of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and four sisters.
SERICH - Friends of Barbara E. Serich, who died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, 111 E. Slippery Rock St., Chicora.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Mater Dolorosa, 409 N. Main St., Chicora, with the Rev. Lou Pascazi officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Bradys Bend, with cremation services entrusted to Steighner Funeral Home.
For directions, information and to extend condolences to the family, please visit www.steighnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019