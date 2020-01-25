Barbara I. Schneidmiller, 90, of Cabot passed away Jan. 23, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.
She was born May 5, 1929, in East Liverpool, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late C. Alfred Bayley and the late Bernice Elizabeth Williams.
Barbara was an alumni of East Liverpool High School.
She worked as a teacher's aide for Butler Area School District for 17 years, retiring in 1985.
Barbara enjoyed working as a volunteer with many organizations.
Barbara is survived by her four daughters, Nancy (Stephen) Laine of Columbus, Ohio, Karen Flinchbaugh of Edinboro, Gretchen (Thomas) Gallagher of Saxonburg, and Debra (Jeffrey) Gallagher of Saxonburg; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Schneidmiller, whom she married on June 25, 1951, and who passed away Aug. 9, 2011; two sons, Bob Schneidmiller and Mark Schneidmiller; and one son-in-law, Greg Flinchbaugh.
SCHNEIDMILLER - As per her wishes, visitation for Barbara I. Schneidmiller, who died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, will be private.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 310 W. Main St., Saxonburg, with Pastor Brian Shirey officiating.
Arrangements are handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorials are suggested to the National Ataxia Foundation, 2600 Fernbrook Lane North, Minneapolis, MN 55447, or St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 310 W. Main St., Saxonburg, PA 16056.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020