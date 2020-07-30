Barbara J. (Seybert) Mortimer, 83, of Butler, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
She was born Dec. 5, 1936, in Sarah Furnace, Pa., and was the daughter of the late George Seybert and Anna (Summerville) Seybert.
Barbara attended Union High School, and later enjoyed taking care of her family as a homemaker.
She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses, and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Butler.
Barbara loved her children and grandchildren. Barbara was very hospitable and loved to cook and entertain guests.
She is survived by her loving spouse, Ralph, whom she married on Nov. 10, 1951; five sons, Ralph (Connie) Mortimer Jr. of Florida, Robert (Susan) Mortimer Sr. of Ohioville, Pa., Dennis (Joni) Mortimer of Rochester, Pa., Larry (Cynthia) Mortimer of Darlington, Pa., and William (Amy) Mortimer of Rochester, Pa.; one daughter, Mary Ann (Wade) Kummer of Butler; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roy Seybert of Karns City, and Bill Seybert of Mercer; one sister, Lois Shearer of Mercer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Annabelle, Doris and Karen; and two brothers, Richard and Ralph.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, CNAs and staff of Dogwood Court at St. John Specialty Care Center, for the wonderful service and attention given to our mother, Barbara.
MORTIMER - There will be no public viewing for Barbara J. (Seybert) Mortimer, who died Friday, July 24, 2020.
A private inurnment will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorials are suggested to the COVID-19 fund at St. John Specialty Care Center, 500 Wittenberg Way, Mars, PA 16046.
.