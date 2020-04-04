Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. Wigton. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara J. Wigton, 93, formerly of Butler, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, in Duluth, Ga., where she had resided with her daughter, Sue.

Born Sept. 8, 1926, she was the daughter of the late John and Ruth (Boring) Johnson.

She married Dr. F. T. (Tom) Wigton on June 10, 1947, and they had four children, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. He was the love of her life.

A graduate of Allegheny College, she taught first grade in the Butler Area School District. She was also on the start-up board of Penn Christian Academy.

She helped with Meals on Wheels, and was involved in the Art Association of Butler County.

She enjoyed painting, golfing, sewing, making apple pies and apple dumplings, playing the piano, playing cards and spending time with her family.

She was a former member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Butler, where she taught Sunday School, and Westminster Presbyterian Church. In Georgia, she was a member of Peachtree Corners Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church. She was a woman of great faith in Jesus Christ and she prayed for her family and friends to embrace the truth of the Gospel. She quietly lived out her beliefs and leaves a legacy of faith, prayer and love for others.

Barbara had a great sense of humor and her smile lit up a room. The sound of her laughter will be missed.

Surviving are her children, Susan Benner of Duluth Ga., William (Gerry) Wigton, Jeffrey (Jan) Wigton, all of Butler, and David Wigton of Holmes Beach, Fla.; her grandchildren, Matthew (Teresa) Benner, Lori (Joshua) Jackson, Gregg Benner, Rachel (Daniel) McMurry; Kathryn (Derrick) Howryla, Jessica Wigton, Jennifer Wigton, Ann (Travis) Reges, Thomas (Christie) Wigton and Brett Wigton; and her great-grandchildren, Graham and Owen Benner, Jordan, Emma and Eli Jackson, Ethan and Seth Howryla, Lenore and Vada Reges, Rowan Wigton, Connor, Rooney and Zula Wigton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom; her son-in-law, Lee; and her daughter-in-law, Becky.

WIGTON - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Barbara J. Wigton, who died Monday, March 30, 2020.

In the future, there will be a public memorial service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Online condolences can be given at



