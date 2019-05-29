Barbara Jean Maines Kopp, 73, of Evans City passed away on Monday evening at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars after a long battle with cancer.
Born Dec. 2, 1945, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Luella Dixon Maines.
She was a homemaker. Her hobbies were reading, crossword puzzles, gardening and sitting by a campfire, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids.
Barbara is survived by her children, Kristina (James) Shuler of Renfrew, Terry (Denise) Kopp of Renfrew and Daniel (Amanda) Kopp of Butler; her grandchildren, Bradly Kopp, Michael Kopp, Bethany Kopp and Kristen Kopp; her siblings, Sara Zeigler, Shirley Bock, Mary Harmon, Ethel Lipson, Lewis Maines, Robert Maines, Wanita Nixon, Linda Kirk and Debbie Wilt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Lee Kopp, whom she married June 13, 1964, and who passed away on Feb. 23, 2019; and her siblings, AnnaMae Ziegler and Butch Maines.
KOPP - Funeral arrangements for Barbara Jean Maines Kopp, who died Monday, May 27, 2019, have been entrusted to Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
Interment will be private at Mount Nebo Cemetery, Evans City.
For more information or to leave an online tribute, go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 29, 2019