Barbara M. Martin, 88, of Butler, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Born Aug. 26, 1931, in Liverpool, England, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lambert and Elizabeth (Tribe) Lambert.

Barbara was a homemaker and was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed knitting and traveling with her husband when they were younger.

Surviving are her six children, Andrew (Dori) Martin of South Carolina, Jane Maser of Butler, Paul (Judith) Martin of Maryland, Phil Martin of Las Vegas, Nev., Elizabeth (Tom) Seymour of Ohio, and Katie (Wendell) Owens of Illinois; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Peter Lambert, of England; one sister-in-law, Doreen Lambert, of England; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alan P. Martin, whom she married Sept. 3, 1954, and who died July 26, 2019; two brothers, John and Bob Lambert; one grandson, Bruce Campbell; one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Maser; and one son-in-law, Clyde Maser.

MARTIN - A memorial service for Barbara M. Martin, who died Saturday, March 21, 2020, will be announced and held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

