Barbara M. Morris, 86, of Valencia, formerly of Tionesta, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 26, 1933, in New Haven, Conn., and was the daughter of the late George and Eleanor (Mack) Smallman.
Barbara was a member of the Eastern Star.
She enjoyed playing bingo, sewing and crafting. Barb dearly loved her pets.
Surviving are her three daughters, Debra (James) Sherrick of Karns City, Terri (Tom) Pritts of Valencia, and Linda (Daniel) Esler of Sagerstown, Pa.; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Beverly Tullock and Eleanor Lowell, both of Conn.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James W. Morris, who died April 21, 2018; her parents; and a sister, Audrey Douglas.
MORRIS - Private visitation and service for Barbara M. Morris, who died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, were held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 27, 2020