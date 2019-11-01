Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Marie Curry. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Marie Curry lived in Zelienople all her life. She passed away at the age of 83 on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Born on Sept. 23, 1936, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Howard Ardell Zeigler and Mary Bell Zeigler.

Barb graduated from Zelienople High School.

She gained many friends working in various restaurants and in retail sales.

She married Charles Curry and they shared many wonderful years together.

Upon retirement, Barb devoted her time to the Passavant House, working in its resale shop. She also volunteered at The Strand Theater, a place she used to go to see movies when she was a kid.

Barb loved gardening, embroidery and puzzles. She also enjoyed raising tropical fish and playing cards. Barb was an avid reader and loved taking bus trips with her friends. Her final days were spent on the beach. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind her loving daughter, Linda Neill and her fiancé, Bob; her favorite grandson, Cory Bailey and his wife, Amanda; her favorite granddaughter, Jessica Neill, who affectionately called her "Gaga"; her sister, Beverly Mahan and her husband, Bill; her niece, Diane Miller and her husband, Greg, and their kids, Ben and Brook Miller; her nephews, David Henry and Erik Phillips; her sister-in-law, Martha Henry; her granddog, Dexter, and her great-granddog, Cash.

In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her daughter, Leslie Curry; and her sister-in-law, Marie Phillips.

CURRY - Friends and family of Barbara Marie Curry, who died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 4 p.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Zelienople Area Public Library, 227 S. High St., Zelienople, PA 16063.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Barbara Marie Curry lived in Zelienople all her life. She passed away at the age of 83 on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.Born on Sept. 23, 1936, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Howard Ardell Zeigler and Mary Bell Zeigler.Barb graduated from Zelienople High School.She gained many friends working in various restaurants and in retail sales.She married Charles Curry and they shared many wonderful years together.Upon retirement, Barb devoted her time to the Passavant House, working in its resale shop. She also volunteered at The Strand Theater, a place she used to go to see movies when she was a kid.Barb loved gardening, embroidery and puzzles. She also enjoyed raising tropical fish and playing cards. Barb was an avid reader and loved taking bus trips with her friends. Her final days were spent on the beach. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.She leaves behind her loving daughter, Linda Neill and her fiancé, Bob; her favorite grandson, Cory Bailey and his wife, Amanda; her favorite granddaughter, Jessica Neill, who affectionately called her "Gaga"; her sister, Beverly Mahan and her husband, Bill; her niece, Diane Miller and her husband, Greg, and their kids, Ben and Brook Miller; her nephews, David Henry and Erik Phillips; her sister-in-law, Martha Henry; her granddog, Dexter, and her great-granddog, Cash.In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her daughter, Leslie Curry; and her sister-in-law, Marie Phillips.CURRY - Friends and family of Barbara Marie Curry, who died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 4 p.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Zelienople Area Public Library, 227 S. High St., Zelienople, PA 16063.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservics.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close