Barbara Y. Seitz, 85, of Valencia, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Concordia at Rebecca Residence in Allison Park.
Born June 29, 1934, in Mining Town 2, now Grove City, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Violet Hedglin Craft.
Barbara had been a nurse at Grove City Community Hospital. Later, she was a lecturer for Weight Watchers for many years.
She had raised and showed Tennessee Walking Horses and was a member of the Tennessee Walker Association.
An avid cook and baker, Barb loved all wildlife and her pets. She was a member of the Butler County and the National Humane societies.
Surviving are two sons, Robert (Melissa) Seitz of Seven Fields, and Michael (Pauline) Seitz of Richmond, U.K.; a daughter, Joanne (Dana) Klein of Columbus, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Rob, Stephanie and Gemma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Seitz, M.D., whom she married on Feb. 12, 1956, and who died on Sept. 16, 2001; her daughter, Deborah Ann Seitz; and a sister, Joanne.
SEITZ - Family and friends of Barbara Y. Seitz, who died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, are welcome for a visitation from noon until 2 p.m. Monday with a service beginning at 2 p.m. at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.