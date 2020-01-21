Butler Eagle

Barclay John "B.J." Johnson

Service Information
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA
16056
(724)-352-1133
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Saxonburg Memorial Church
100 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA
Obituary
Barclay John "B.J." Johnson, 47, of Cabot, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 18, 2020.
An artist and avid gamer, B.J. is survived by his brother, Tucker (Lisa) Johnson; his niece, Josie; his nephew, Jacob; along with many devoted friends and extended family.
JOHNSON - A memorial service for Barclay John "B.J." Johnson, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Saxonburg Memorial Church, 100 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Saxonburg Memorial Church in B.J.'s name.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 21, 2020
