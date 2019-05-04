Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry C. Shay. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home Inc 802 Grove St Saint Petersburg , PA 16054 (724)-659-2996 Send Flowers Obituary

Barry C. Shay, 72, a well- known Eau Claire area resident, passed away on Friday afternoon at his home.

Barry was born Oct. 19, 1946, in Rimersburg. He was the son of the late Robert and Dorothy Shay.

Barry enjoyed working on cars in his garage, especially his pride and joy, a 1989 Lincoln Town Car, which he had named "Loretta." He also enjoyed hunting, watching professional wrestling and soap operas, and most especially, the company of his grandkids.

Barry had worked on a drag line and had been employed by Slippery Rock Materials.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa; his children, Shanon L. Calderone and her husband, Stephen, of St. Petersburg, Bridget Deal and her husband, Denny, of Volant, Kevin Shay and his girlfriend, Amanda, of Emlenton, Jon Shay and his girlfriend, Jessica, of Bruin, and Veronica Scott and her husband, Mark, of West Sunbury; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers, Daryl, Dave and William Shay; a sister, Shirley Fleeger and her husband, Richard; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Deb Shirey Shay; a son, Jason Scott Shay; and a brother, Larry Shay.

SHAY - Friends of Barry C. Shay, who died Friday, May 3, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hile Funeral Home, 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg.

Interment will be in Eau Claire Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent by visiting



Barry C. Shay, 72, a well- known Eau Claire area resident, passed away on Friday afternoon at his home.Barry was born Oct. 19, 1946, in Rimersburg. He was the son of the late Robert and Dorothy Shay.Barry enjoyed working on cars in his garage, especially his pride and joy, a 1989 Lincoln Town Car, which he had named "Loretta." He also enjoyed hunting, watching professional wrestling and soap operas, and most especially, the company of his grandkids.Barry had worked on a drag line and had been employed by Slippery Rock Materials.He is survived by his wife, Melissa; his children, Shanon L. Calderone and her husband, Stephen, of St. Petersburg, Bridget Deal and her husband, Denny, of Volant, Kevin Shay and his girlfriend, Amanda, of Emlenton, Jon Shay and his girlfriend, Jessica, of Bruin, and Veronica Scott and her husband, Mark, of West Sunbury; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers, Daryl, Dave and William Shay; a sister, Shirley Fleeger and her husband, Richard; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Deb Shirey Shay; a son, Jason Scott Shay; and a brother, Larry Shay.SHAY - Friends of Barry C. Shay, who died Friday, May 3, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hile Funeral Home, 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg.Interment will be in Eau Claire Cemetery.Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle from May 4 to May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close