Barry C. Shay, 72, a well- known Eau Claire area resident, passed away on Friday afternoon at his home.
Barry was born Oct. 19, 1946, in Rimersburg. He was the son of the late Robert and Dorothy Shay.
Barry enjoyed working on cars in his garage, especially his pride and joy, a 1989 Lincoln Town Car, which he had named "Loretta." He also enjoyed hunting, watching professional wrestling and soap operas, and most especially, the company of his grandkids.
Barry had worked on a drag line and had been employed by Slippery Rock Materials.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa; his children, Shanon L. Calderone and her husband, Stephen, of St. Petersburg, Bridget Deal and her husband, Denny, of Volant, Kevin Shay and his girlfriend, Amanda, of Emlenton, Jon Shay and his girlfriend, Jessica, of Bruin, and Veronica Scott and her husband, Mark, of West Sunbury; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers, Daryl, Dave and William Shay; a sister, Shirley Fleeger and her husband, Richard; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Deb Shirey Shay; a son, Jason Scott Shay; and a brother, Larry Shay.
SHAY - Friends of Barry C. Shay, who died Friday, May 3, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hile Funeral Home, 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg.
Interment will be in Eau Claire Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 4 to May 5, 2019