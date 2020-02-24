Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Memorial service 7:45 PM Chicora Moose Lodge service Funeral service 11:00 AM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barry L. Hile, 69, of Chicora, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital with his family at his side.

Barry was born in Karns City on Oct. 27, 1950. He was the son of the late Oliver G. and M. Grace McElravy Hile.

Barry was a 1968 graduate of Karns City Area High School. He was a member of the Chicora Moose Lodge and a social member of the East Brady American Legion.

Barry was an avid hunter and an excellent marksman. He especially enjoyed hunting with his dad, his son and his nephew, Billy. He enjoyed fishing, boating and camping at Lake Erie.

He was an avid sports fan and card player, especially euchre. Barry enjoyed the company of his dog, "Baby" and his newest dog, "Maddie."

Barry retired in 2002 following more than 33 years of service at INDSPEC Chemical Corp. in Petrolia.

Barry is survived by his wife, Barbara A. "Barb" Price Hile, whom he married in Chicora on Oct. 24, 1969. Also surviving are three children, Rena C. Bortmes and her husband, David, of Karns City, Heather A. Hile Kusner and her husband, Andrew, of Fairview, and Barry L. "Chip" Hile Jr. and his wife, Robin, of Chicora.

Barry was the proud "Pap" of five grandchildren, Amber Bortmes Ernst and her husband, Dominic, of Karns City, Austin Bortmes of Karns City, Brian L. Hile, Lars C. Hile and Kendra L. Hile, all of Chicora; a brother, Robert G. "Bob" Hile Sr., of Chicora; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many good friends.

In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by a brother, William J. "Bill" Hile Sr.; his in-laws, Glen and Maggie Price; two brothers-in-law; a sister-in-law; a niece; two great nephews; and a number of cousins.

HILE - Friends and family of Barry L. Hile, who died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Barry's nephew, Bishop Robert G. Hile Jr., a Church of God of Prophecy pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora.

Members of the Chicora Moose Lodge will conduct a memorial service for their departed brother at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Karns City Regional Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 21, Petrolia, Pa., 16050.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting



Barry L. Hile, 69, of Chicora, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital with his family at his side.Barry was born in Karns City on Oct. 27, 1950. He was the son of the late Oliver G. and M. Grace McElravy Hile.Barry was a 1968 graduate of Karns City Area High School. He was a member of the Chicora Moose Lodge and a social member of the East Brady American Legion.Barry was an avid hunter and an excellent marksman. He especially enjoyed hunting with his dad, his son and his nephew, Billy. He enjoyed fishing, boating and camping at Lake Erie.He was an avid sports fan and card player, especially euchre. Barry enjoyed the company of his dog, "Baby" and his newest dog, "Maddie."Barry retired in 2002 following more than 33 years of service at INDSPEC Chemical Corp. in Petrolia.Barry is survived by his wife, Barbara A. "Barb" Price Hile, whom he married in Chicora on Oct. 24, 1969. Also surviving are three children, Rena C. Bortmes and her husband, David, of Karns City, Heather A. Hile Kusner and her husband, Andrew, of Fairview, and Barry L. "Chip" Hile Jr. and his wife, Robin, of Chicora.Barry was the proud "Pap" of five grandchildren, Amber Bortmes Ernst and her husband, Dominic, of Karns City, Austin Bortmes of Karns City, Brian L. Hile, Lars C. Hile and Kendra L. Hile, all of Chicora; a brother, Robert G. "Bob" Hile Sr., of Chicora; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many good friends.In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by a brother, William J. "Bill" Hile Sr.; his in-laws, Glen and Maggie Price; two brothers-in-law; a sister-in-law; a niece; two great nephews; and a number of cousins.HILE - Friends and family of Barry L. Hile, who died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Barry's nephew, Bishop Robert G. Hile Jr., a Church of God of Prophecy pastor, officiating.Burial will be in Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora.Members of the Chicora Moose Lodge will conduct a memorial service for their departed brother at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to Karns City Regional Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 21, Petrolia, Pa., 16050.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close