Butler Eagle

Barry L. Hile (1950 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy to all of you. You will be in our..."
    - Terry & Tami McGreevy
Service Information
Hile Funeral Home
339 Chicora Fenelton Rd
Chicora, PA
16025
(724)-445-7500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
339 Chicora Fenelton Rd
Chicora, PA 16025
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
339 Chicora Fenelton Rd
Chicora, PA 16025
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:45 PM
Chicora Moose Lodge service
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Hile Funeral Home
339 Chicora Fenelton Rd
Chicora, PA 16025
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barry L. Hile, 69, of Chicora, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital with his family at his side.
Barry was born in Karns City on Oct. 27, 1950. He was the son of the late Oliver G. and M. Grace McElravy Hile.
Barry was a 1968 graduate of Karns City Area High School. He was a member of the Chicora Moose Lodge and a social member of the East Brady American Legion.
Barry was an avid hunter and an excellent marksman. He especially enjoyed hunting with his dad, his son and his nephew, Billy. He enjoyed fishing, boating and camping at Lake Erie.
He was an avid sports fan and card player, especially euchre. Barry enjoyed the company of his dog, "Baby" and his newest dog, "Maddie."
Barry retired in 2002 following more than 33 years of service at INDSPEC Chemical Corp. in Petrolia.
Barry is survived by his wife, Barbara A. "Barb" Price Hile, whom he married in Chicora on Oct. 24, 1969. Also surviving are three children, Rena C. Bortmes and her husband, David, of Karns City, Heather A. Hile Kusner and her husband, Andrew, of Fairview, and Barry L. "Chip" Hile Jr. and his wife, Robin, of Chicora.
Barry was the proud "Pap" of five grandchildren, Amber Bortmes Ernst and her husband, Dominic, of Karns City, Austin Bortmes of Karns City, Brian L. Hile, Lars C. Hile and Kendra L. Hile, all of Chicora; a brother, Robert G. "Bob" Hile Sr., of Chicora; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many good friends.
In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by a brother, William J. "Bill" Hile Sr.; his in-laws, Glen and Maggie Price; two brothers-in-law; a sister-in-law; a niece; two great nephews; and a number of cousins.
HILE - Friends and family of Barry L. Hile, who died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Barry's nephew, Bishop Robert G. Hile Jr., a Church of God of Prophecy pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora.
Members of the Chicora Moose Lodge will conduct a memorial service for their departed brother at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Karns City Regional Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 21, Petrolia, Pa., 16050.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.