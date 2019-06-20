Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry L. Trusel. View Sign Service Information Falconer Funeral Home Inc 44 W Falconer St Falconer , NY 14733 (716)-665-3401 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born Sept. 21, 1954, in New Castle, and was the son of the late James A. and Patricia Sadler Trusel.

Barry was a graduate of Slippery Rock High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with a degree in nursing.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a corpsman in the 2nd Marine Division from 1972 to 1976.

Before retirement, Barry worked as a registered nurse in the health care industry for 40 years, focusing on psychiatric nursing and advocating for mental health awareness.

Barry was a lover of music and the arts, and was an avid Civil War history enthusiast. He also enjoyed baseball, golfing and computer technology.

Surviving are his wife, Claudia (Diehl) Trusel of Slippery Rock; two daughters, Jennifer Peters and her husband, Kevin, of Mercer, and Laura Trusel of Pittsburgh; one grandson, Nolan Peters; three brothers, David Trusel of Jamestown, N.Y., J. Bradley Trusel of Grove City, and R. Kelly Trusel of Oil City; one niece; and eight nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

TRUSEL - A private memorial service for Barry "Bear" L. Trusel, who died Sunday, June 16, 2019, will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the .







Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.