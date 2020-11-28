Barry R. Webster Sr., 84, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
He was a resident of Rock Lake North, and was formerly of Cranberry Township.
He was a graduate of Bellevue High School, and a former member of the U.S. Naval Reserve.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Diana Wooster Webster; his son, Barry R. Webster Jr. (Joyce); his daughter, Katherine McKee (David); his grandchildren, Justin Webster (Sami), Nicole Haas (Steve), Victoria Suscheck (Nate), Tanner McKee (Kensy), Tucker McKee and Tobey McKee; his great-grandchildren, McKaela, Jaxen, Landon, Savannah and Teagan; and his brothers, Richard A. Webster and William M. (Pete) Webster.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Logan A. (Skip) Webster Jr.; and his parents, Logan A. Webster Sr. and Katherine Reed Hawk Webster.
Barry was active in Cranberry Township organizations for a number of years. Shortly after moving into the township in 1958, he attended the first meetings of the Cranberry Fire Department, becoming a charter member of the department, and later a charter member of the Cranberry Ambulance Corps.
Then as president of the Cranberry Athletic Association, he worked to make improvements on the baseball fields at the Cranberry Park, securing a bank loan to build the first set of fences. From this position, he moved on to become chairman of the Park and Recreation Board. Along with another member of the board, Bob Ghem, he was successful in bringing to the park the tract of land where the fire hall and ambulance corps now stands.
His final contributions to Cranberry were accomplished during his terms as township supervisor. He served in this capacity for 14 years, nine as chairman. The concept of business privilege and mercantile taxes, as well as impact fees were introduced into the financial structure of the township's government from Barry's experience, while serving on a committee of Pennsylvania Association of Second Class Townships. At the same time, he was president of the Butler County Supervisor's Association.
Cranberry Fire Department and the Cranberry Public Library owe their township tax support to him, as he lobbied the board of supervisors to initiate these taxes without a referendum. His signature is on the deed for the township municipal building.
Of all of his accomplishments as a citizen of Cranberry, the 28 years he spent as manager of a Little League team, The Comets, was the most loved.
For his work in Cranberry, he was presented with the Cranberry Area Jaycees "Man of the Year Award."
WEBSTER - The family of Barry R. Webster Sr., who died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday with a celebration of life service to follow at 7 p.m. at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
