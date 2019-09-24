Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice A. Gebhardt. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home Inc 116 E Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8005 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home Inc 116 E Main St Evans City , PA 16033 View Map Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home Inc 116 E Main St Evans City , PA 16033 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Boylan Funeral Home Inc 116 E Main St Evans City , PA 16033 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice A. Gebhardt, 81, of Evans City was peacefully called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Born March 3, 1938, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Anna Wheeler.

Beatrice graduated from Evans City High School and married the love of her life, Sam Gebhardt, on July 12, 1958.

She was a faithful member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Evans City, where she served as a past deacon and also helped with the start of the nursery program for the church.

Beatrice was a devoted mom and housewife. She worked at the A&P Grocery Store in both Evans City and Butler, and for Mine Safety Appliances in Evans City. She retired after working 10 years at UPMC Passavant.

She enjoyed shopping, playing bingo, taking care of her home and her pets, going for ice cream at Young's Custard Stand, taking long car rides and vacationing with her family.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her three daughters, Jodie Wilson of New Castle, Marsha Dunmyre-Klaus (Harry) of Mars, and Sherri (Jim) Miller of West View; and her six grandchildren, Richard Bisceglia and Michael Bisceglia of Cranberry Township, Mitchell Dunmyre of Cranberry Township, Mackensie Dunmyre of Mars, Zachary Remele and his wife, Maegan, of Pensacola, Fla., and Jennah (Remele) Winterbottom and her husband, John, of Coraopolis.

She was also blessed to have four great-grandchildren, Zoe and Declan Remele, and Emma and Lily Winterbottom.

She is also survived by her two sisters, Loretta Zeigler of Zelienople, and Judy Kroll (Richard) of Fombell.

In addition to her parents, Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Sam" Gebhardt, who passed away on June 14, 2003. She never stopped missing him.

GEBHARDT - Friends of Beatrice A. Gebhardt, who died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Tom Harmon officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum at Butler County Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



