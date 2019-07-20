Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Black Faux. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Memorial service 11:00 AM Hill United Presbyterian Church 501 2nd Street Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice Black Faux, 95, of Sewickley, formerly of Butler, passed away on July 14 at Masonic Villages Sewickley.

She was born Aug. 25, 1923, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Laura (Ray) Black.

Beatrice graduated from Butler High School in 1941, and from Grove City College with a degree in commerce in 1944. She received her master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1954.

She had taught for 40 years in Cranberry, Venango County, Chicora High School and Butler High School. She retired from Butler Area schools in 1984.

She and her husband, Kenneth, had lived in Mequon, Wis., from 1984 through 1988, and since then were lifelong Butler residents.

Beatrice's interests included traveling, reading and humane endeavors. Beatrice had belonged to the Intermediate League of Butler, the Business and Professional Women's Club, American Association of University Women, the League of Women Voters, Butler Little Theatre, Butler County Symphony, the Women's Club of Sewickley Valley, Reading Club of Butler, Butler County Humane Society and the American Association of Retired Persons.

She had been a member of Hill United Presbyterian Church and its Hill Church Women's Association and Joann Griffith Circle.

Surviving are her stepson, Kenneth R. Faux Jr. of Paso Robles, Calif.; a niece, Sara "Sally" (James) Chontos of Wexford; and two nephews, Ray "Ed" (Judy) Black of Huntersville, N.C., and Robert (Suzanne) Hutchison of Butler.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth R. Faux Sr., whom she married on Jan. 7, 1984, and who passed away on Oct. 21, 2013; a brother, Ray E. Black Sr.; and a sister, Gladys Aul.

FAUX - A memorial service for Beatrice Black Faux, who died Sunday, July 14, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Hill United Presbyterian Church, 501 Second St., Butler, with Pastor Leigh Benish officiating.

Interment will follow in the North Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Contributions may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

