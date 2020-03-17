Beatrice Marian Jamison, 90, of West Sunbury passed away at 11:11 a.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 18, 1929, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Robert Murray Eugene Schlagel and Marie Magdeline (Glaser) Schlagel.
Beatrice had worked as a secretary for Parker Refrigeration & Air Conditioning.
She was a member of First Baptist Church and AARP.
Surviving are three daughters, Diana (Bruce) Schlagel of New Mexico, Deborah Ann Steele of Butler, and Darlene (Richard) Whitmire of West Sunbury; three sons, F. Bruce (Linda) Parker of Butler, Daniel Patrick Daugherty of Butler, and Kevin (Robin Benson) Parker of Slippery Rock; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her third husband, Charles William Jamison, her second husband, Clifford Vincent Parker, and her first husband, Bernard LaRue Daugherty; her son, Donald Lester Daugherty; a brother; and a sister.
JAMISON - A memorial service for Beatrice Marian Jamison, who died Sunday, March 15, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, 221 W. New Castle St., Butler, with Pastor Dave Maitland officiating.
Private interment will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020