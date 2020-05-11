Becky A. Seyler
Becky A. Seyler, 60, of Beaver County, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.
She was born in Pittsburgh in 1959, and was the daughter of the late Richard and Rebecca (Harvey) Dematty.
While living in Butler, she was a resident of Sunnyview Nursing Home for numerous years.
Becky was known to love to talk and socialize. She always had a positive attitude and sunny outlook. She was loved and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by Cheryl Shuler of Care Guardian Services LLC; and a host of friends.
SEYLER - Due to COVID-19 services for Becky A. Seyler, who died Saturday, May 9, 2020, will be held privately.
Arrangements by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 11, 2020.
