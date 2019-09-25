Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Becky D. Snyder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Becky D. Snyder, 61, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her residence.

Born Aug. 28, 1958, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Patti (Johnson) Fennell.

She was a homemaker and she enjoyed word games, old movies, cats, birdwatching and especially spending time with her family.

She was a member of Community Alliance Church.

Surviving are her husband, Raymond A. Snyder, whom she married Aug. 5, 1980; two sons, Nathan (Nikki) Snyder of Butler, and Doug (Katie) Snyder of Tarentum; two sisters, Paula Davis of West Sunbury, and Linda Hortert of Butler; two brothers, her twin brother, Paul Fennell, and Kevin Fennell, both of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty D. Young; and her niece, Holly Rankin.

SNYDER - Family and friends of Becky D. Snyder, who died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, will gather from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The Rev. Richard Wilson will officiate.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



Becky D. Snyder, 61, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her residence.Born Aug. 28, 1958, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Patti (Johnson) Fennell.She was a homemaker and she enjoyed word games, old movies, cats, birdwatching and especially spending time with her family.She was a member of Community Alliance Church.Surviving are her husband, Raymond A. Snyder, whom she married Aug. 5, 1980; two sons, Nathan (Nikki) Snyder of Butler, and Doug (Katie) Snyder of Tarentum; two sisters, Paula Davis of West Sunbury, and Linda Hortert of Butler; two brothers, her twin brother, Paul Fennell, and Kevin Fennell, both of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty D. Young; and her niece, Holly Rankin.SNYDER - Family and friends of Becky D. Snyder, who died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, will gather from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The Rev. Richard Wilson will officiate.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close