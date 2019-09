Becky D. Snyder, 61, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her residence.Born Aug. 28, 1958, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Patti (Johnson) Fennell.She was a homemaker and she enjoyed word games, old movies, cats, birdwatching and especially spending time with her family.She was a member of Community Alliance Church.Surviving are her husband, Raymond A. Snyder, whom she married Aug. 5, 1980; two sons, Nathan (Nikki) Snyder of Butler, and Doug (Katie) Snyder of Tarentum; two sisters, Paula Davis of West Sunbury, and Linda Hortert of Butler; two brothers, her twin brother, Paul Fennell, and Kevin Fennell, both of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty D. Young; and her niece, Holly Rankin.SNYDER - Family and friends of Becky D. Snyder, who died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, will gather from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The Rev. Richard Wilson will officiate.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com