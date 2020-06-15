Belinda J. "BJ" Kane, 49, of Butler, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1970, in Ellwood City, and was the daughter of the late Linda Klinesmith.
Belinda enjoyed watching cooking shows, reading and her teddy bear collection.
Above all else, she loved spending time with family.
She is survived by one brother. She was loved and will be missed by Josh (Kasarah) Lutz and family, Nathan (Charleen) Lutz and family, and Joanne Lutz.
Belinda was preceded in death by Tracy Lutz and Sharon Boyles.
KANE - The funeral for Belinda J. "BJ" Kane, who died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, was held privately at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 15, 2020.