Benjamin J. Hutchinson, 24, of Butler passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his home.

Born June 16, 1995, in Butler, he was a son of Steven M. Hutchinson and Lorraine E. (Isenberg) Hutchinson.

Ben was a 2014 graduate of Knoch High School and was currently working at Olives and Peppers restaurant in Bakerstown.

Ben was one of those people that as soon as you met him, you felt like you knew him your whole life. He was complicated at times, tough to figure out, deeper than what he seemed on the surface. He had a big heart; he was warm, funny, caring and had a lot of people that loved him dearly. He made some bad choices but was not a bad person in the slightest. He was sincere and extremely intelligent. He loved his family and his friends very much.

Ben was an avid reader, loved to know history and was good at trivia.

He is survived by his parents, Steve and Lorraine Hutchinson of Butler; one brother, Matthew G. (Brittany) Hutchinson of Cabot; two nephews, Carter and Cayden; his grandparents, Jim and Peggy Hutchinson and Sylvia Oyler, all of Butler; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Howard Oyler.

HUTCHINSON - Friends of Benjamin J. Hutchinson, who died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A blessing service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. The Rev. Charles Bober will officiate.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

