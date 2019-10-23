Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard E. "Bernie" Lauth Jr.. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Visitation 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Celebration of Life 8:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard E. Lauth Jr., 85, of Harmony, formerly of Ross Township passed away with his wife by his side Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, while under the care of the Grove at Harmony.

Born March 31, 1934, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Bernard E. Lauth Sr. and Margaret Huber Lauth, and the brother of the late Margaret "Margie" Hoffman and Marion Cooper.

Bernie proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

He was the technical director at Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh from 1971 until his retirement, then continued to work for IATSE Local 3.

Bernie was proud to be descended from the founder of J&L Steel, originally Jones & Lauth. Throughout his career, he had touched the lives of many actors, musicians, and artists throughout the community. Bernie will be remembered as an honest and loving man, with a great sense of humor.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 61 years, Shirley Ewen Lauth, whom he married Oct. 17, 1958; his daughter, Debbie Sue Lauth Croyle of Seven Fields; his son, Richard "Dickey" Collins Lauth of Ross Township; his grandchildren, Lauren Brinn (Jacob) Wurman of Fort Worth, Texas, Brandon Elliott Croyle of Seven Fields, and Kimberly Collins Croyle (Abby Slater Croyle) of Cranberry Township; his great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Cooper Wurman; his cousin, Gretchen (Jim) Moran; his brother-in-law, Bernie Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews.

LAUTH - Family and friends of Bernard E. Lauth Jr., who died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, will be received for visitation from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a celebration of life service and full military honors immediately following at 8 p.m. at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with Pastor Reid Moon as celebrant.

Bernie will be laid to rest privately by his family at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in support of Bernie's son, Richard "Dickey" to Achieva, 711 Bingham St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203-1007.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Bernie's family at







Bernard E. Lauth Jr., 85, of Harmony, formerly of Ross Township passed away with his wife by his side Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, while under the care of the Grove at Harmony.Born March 31, 1934, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Bernard E. Lauth Sr. and Margaret Huber Lauth, and the brother of the late Margaret "Margie" Hoffman and Marion Cooper.Bernie proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.He was the technical director at Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh from 1971 until his retirement, then continued to work for IATSE Local 3.Bernie was proud to be descended from the founder of J&L Steel, originally Jones & Lauth. Throughout his career, he had touched the lives of many actors, musicians, and artists throughout the community. Bernie will be remembered as an honest and loving man, with a great sense of humor.He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 61 years, Shirley Ewen Lauth, whom he married Oct. 17, 1958; his daughter, Debbie Sue Lauth Croyle of Seven Fields; his son, Richard "Dickey" Collins Lauth of Ross Township; his grandchildren, Lauren Brinn (Jacob) Wurman of Fort Worth, Texas, Brandon Elliott Croyle of Seven Fields, and Kimberly Collins Croyle (Abby Slater Croyle) of Cranberry Township; his great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Cooper Wurman; his cousin, Gretchen (Jim) Moran; his brother-in-law, Bernie Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews.LAUTH - Family and friends of Bernard E. Lauth Jr., who died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, will be received for visitation from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a celebration of life service and full military honors immediately following at 8 p.m. at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with Pastor Reid Moon as celebrant.Bernie will be laid to rest privately by his family at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in support of Bernie's son, Richard "Dickey" to Achieva, 711 Bingham St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203-1007.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Bernie's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close