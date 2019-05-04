Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard G. "Bean" Callihan. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard G. "Bean" Callihan, 80, a lifelong Chicora resident and a well-known standardbred racing horse owner, passed away on Friday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Bernard was born Feb. 13, 1939, in Chicora. He was the son of the late Sam and Tootie Waltman Callihan.

He was a lifelong member of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora and 1957 graduate of Chicora High School.

Bean was a longtime member of the Chicora Moose Lodge.

Bernard was a well-known standardbred harness racing horse owner, racing at the Meadows and the Pennsylvania State Fair. He was a longtime member of the United States Trotting Association and the Meadows Standard Owners Association.

Mr. Callihan retired from PennDOT as a supervisor, following many years of service.

Surviving are four brothers, Paul Callihan and his wife, Brenda, Sidney Callihan and his wife, Elaine, and John Callihan and his wife, Donna, all of Chicora, and Michael Callihan and his wife, Donna, of East Brady; a sister, Joan Ball of Chicora; two sisters-in-law, Lois Callihan of Butler and Judy Callihan of Chicora; a special niece, Susan Callihan and her daughters, Nichole and Amber, whom Bean affectionately referred to as "Coley" and "Pete"; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Richard.

CALLIHAN - Friends of Bernard G. "Bean" Callihan, who died Friday, May 3, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday from Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church, 409 N. Main St., Chicora, with the Rev. Matt McClain, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow at Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.hilefh.com



