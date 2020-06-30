Bernard James Kaminski
Bernard James Kaminski, 73, of Cabot, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 16, 1946, in Sharpsburg, Pa., and was the son of the late Mitchell Kaminski and Anna (Krevak) Kaminski.
Bernie was a graduate of Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics and was licensed in Airframe and Power Plant. He was a heavy equipment mechanic and operator for Local 66, Operating Engineers.
He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church.
Surviving are his wife of over 50 years, Sandra L. (Marchlewski) Kaminski; a daughter, Cynthia (William) Henry of Butler; two grandchildren, William Henry III and Lyla M. Henry; and his mother-in-law, Evelyn Mellon of Natrona Heights.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons; a sister; and a brother.
KAMINSKI - Private service and burial will be held for Bernard James Kaminski, who died Friday, June 26, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
