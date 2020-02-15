Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard R. "Bernie" Hughes Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard R. "Bernie" Hughes Jr. of Butler, formerly of Shadyside, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at age 80.

He was the beloved father of Bernard R. Hughes III (Kathy), Jeffrey (Lynn), John (Tara) and Daniel; the grandfather of Meghan, Gwendolyn Kull (Dylan), Alannah, John, Casey and Caitlyn; the great-grandfather of Rowan Lyle Kull; husband of Elizabeth "Kerry" (Doyle) Hughes; former husband of Patricia (Oyler) Prince; son of the late Bernard R. Hughes Sr. and Mary Virginia (Conley) Hughes; brother of Nancy Hughes Solomon (the late William), Richard (Carolyn) and the late Virginia Hughes; uncle of Gabrielle Hughes, Rachel Hughes-Doichev, M.D., and Paul and William Solomon; and great-uncle of Maya and Nora Doichev, and Kyle and Alexis Solomon.

He is also survived by many cousins.

Bernie served two years in the U.S. Coast Guard aboard the buoy tender USCGC Conifer.

He had an exciting career as a patrolman with the Pittsburgh Police. He was a cop who would always "run toward the gunfire."

In retirement, he moved to rural Butler County and was very active in his church, receiving the Manifesting the Kingdom award from Bishop David Zubic. He also became a Benedictine Oblate out of St. Vincent in Latrobe.

HUGHES - Friends of Bernard R. "Bernie" Hughes Jr., who died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McCabe Brothers Funeral Home, 6214 Walnut St., Shadyside, where a funeral will commence at 9 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Cathedral.

Burial will follow with military honors in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 1:30 p.m.

Condolences may be left at







