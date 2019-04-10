Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice A. "B" Kivlan. View Sign



Born Sept. 7, 1926, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Rosemary Schulza Schomburger.

She was of the Lutheran faith.

B was a member of Bethlehem Chapter 37, which joined Mars Chapter 124 and now Zelienople Chapter 485 of the Order of Eastern Star. She served on the Elsie Hartje 77 Rainbow for Girls Advisory Board, Evans City, where she received the highest honor, The Grand Cross of Color.

She also belonged to the Evans City Historical Society.

B is survived by two daughters, Georgia K. (Robert) Anthony of Clayton, N.C., and Pamela S. (Darryl Spencer) Kivlan of Zelienople; one sister, Rosemary Naujelis of Westview; two brothers, Ronald Schomburger of Tallahassee, Fla., and Jerome Schomburger of St. Augustine, Fla.; and two grandsons, Robert (Katie) Auth of Goldsboro, N.C., and Brett (Kerry Radigan) Auth of Durham, N.C.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sumner W. Kivlan, whom she married on Feb. 4, 1950, and who passed away on Sept. 23, 2000; an infant daughter; and two brothers.

KIVLAN - The family of Bernice A. Kivlan, who died Friday, April 5, 2019, will receive friends and relatives from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from the funeral home.

Additional information may be obtained at



328 Main St

Evans City , PA 16033

