Bernice E. Faull

Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA
15007
(724)-443-1505
Bernice E. (Wright) Faull, 101, of Sheraden passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Bernice enjoyed traveling and spending time with her dog, Bootsie.
She was the beloved wife for 23 years of the late Stephen P. Faull; the sister of the late Ruth G. Bailey and Claude D. Bailey; and the aunt of C. Dale Bailey and Marleen Hoffmann.
FAULL - Services and interment will be private for Bernice E. (Wright) Faull, who died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bakerstown.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Barnabas Free Care Fund, 5850 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
