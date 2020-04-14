Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Koscinski. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice Koscinski, 80, of Cranberry Township and formerly of Zelienople, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, after a short but valiant battle with leukemia.

Born on Sept. 15, 1939, in New Castle, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Caroline Biasucci Sesko.

She was a graduate of New Castle High School and the New Castle School of Beauty Culture, and also worked as a beautician before devoting her life to being a wife, mother and grandmother.

On June 10, 1959, she married Leonard D. Koscinski of New Castle, and they were married for nearly 32 years before his death in March of 1991.

She was an angel on earth to her four surviving sons, Timothy (Lorraine) of Alliance, Ohio, Robert and David, with whom she lived in Cranberry Township, and Joseph of Wexford.

She is also survived by two granddaughters, whom she loved and adored, Hanna Rice (Josh) of Lewisville, Ohio, and Emily Koscinski; three siblings, Mary Ann Korab of New Castle, Carol (Tom) Gierlach of Canfield, Ohio, and Richard (Linda) Sesko of New Castle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John Sesko and Stanley Sesko.

"Miss B.," as her sons and friends sometimes called her, was entirely devoted to her family and lived her life with humor and humility, compassion and common sense. She loved to cook and to bake, passions that she instilled in her children. She also was an avid flower and vegetable gardener and a rabid Pittsburgh Penguins fan. She loved her frequent phone conversations with her sister, Mary Ann, and also enjoyed her FaceTime sessions with her granddaughter, Hanna.

KOSCINSKI - Arrangements are private for Bernice Koscinski, who died Friday, April 10, 2020, and are being handled by Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Burial will be with her husband in St. Gregory Cemetery, Zelienople, and a memorial service will be held at a later date when conditions are appropriate.

To give comfort and assistance to others facing cancer treatment, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Satchels of Caring Foundation, 307 Fourth Ave., Suite 509, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or at

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



