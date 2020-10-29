Bernice Kuzio, 82, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Newhaven Court at Clearview, while surrounded by her loving family. Her death followed a courageous 5½-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born Sept. 7, 1938, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late John Leroy and Clara Ethel Rita Lawrence Rodgers.
She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
Bernice was the office manager at Gil Morrow Pontiac, beginning in 1956. In 1969, Mikan Pontiac took over the Gil Morrow Pontiac dealership, and she continued to work as the office manager for Mikan Motors, until she retired in 2013.
She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and a season-ticket holder since the 1970s. She was a former member of TOPS.
She is survived by her sisters, twins Lorraine Laconi of Butler, and Leona Angert of South Carolina; as well as a number of nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, John "Yunko" Kuzio, whom she married Nov. 1, 1967, and who passed away Nov. 1, 2004; one brother, Leroy Rodgers; and one sister, Teresa Andras.
KUZIO - Friends of Bernice Kuzio, who died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, will be received from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.
Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, everyone is asked to wear a mask in the funeral home, church and at the cemetery, and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
.