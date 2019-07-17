Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Louise Hook. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Luke Lutheran Church 330 Hannahstown Road Cabot , PA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Luke Lutheran Church 330 Hannahstown Road Cabot , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice Louise Hook, 97, of Cabot passed away on Tuesday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 28, 1922, in Marwood, Pa., she was the daughter of the late H. Willard Wagner and Louise Goepfert Wagner.

She worked as an Avon representative for 32 years.

She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot, where she sang in the church choir.

Bernice was active in Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. She was a member and past president of Saxonburg American Legion Auxiliary and was a former Miss American Legion for many years.

Bernice enjoyed playing cards with her card club. She had a large garden where she enjoyed her flowers.

She was the beloved mother of Thomas Henry Hook of Cabot, Ronald Allen Hook (Leslie Singer) of New Haven, Conn., and Kathryn Eileen (Mark) Shell of Roanoke, Va.; 10 grandchildren, Jason, Nicole, Steven, Matthew, Megan, Melina, Andrew, Megan, Tyler and Tim; her great-grandchildren, Sophie, Emma, Brooklyn, Nora, Lillian and Bayler; and a son-in-law, Roy Cuellar of Port St. Lucie, Fla.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Hook; a daughter, Marjorie Cuellar; and a sister, Ruth Cypher.

HOOK - Friends of Bernice Louise Hook, who died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the church with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Luke Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot PA 16023.

For more information, please visit



