Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha J. LaRocca. View Sign Service Information Buechele Funeral Home 707 Kellys Way East Brady , PA 16028 (724)-526-3111 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Buechele Funeral Home 707 Kellys Way East Brady , PA 16028 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Patrick Church Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha (Benedetta) J. LaRocca, 91, formerly of East Brady and Youngs-town, Ohio, died Monday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Butler.

Born Nov. 6, 1927, in Bradys Bend, she was the daughter of Pasquale J. and Regina A. (Silverio) Fonzi.

Bertha was a 1945 graduate of Johnstown High School, and on April 24, 1948, she married Evelino J. LaRocca at St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church in Johnstown. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2001.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bradys Bend, where she was a member of the Young at Heart Club.

While in Youngstown, she was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish and its Daughters of the Eucharist organization. At both parishes, she was highly known for always being in the kitchen baking Easter bread, homemade kolachis and soups around the holidays for everyone to enjoy.

She was also a member of the Sons of Italy Lodge 1484 in Bradys Bend, and a member of the 500 Bid Card Club in Youngstown, Ohio, for over 55 years. Her card club friends were all a part of her family and always there when she needed them. Bertha also enjoyed playing bingo.

Surviving are four sons, Pat LaRocca and his wife, Marie, of Phoenix, Ariz., Henry LaRocca of Massillon, Ohio, Joseph and his wife, Kathy, of Youngstown, and Richard and his wife, Christine, of Orlando, Fla.

Additionally, she was extremely proud of her eight grandchildren, who called her Nana, Nicholas LaRocca, John Anthony (Kelli) LaRocca, Jimmy (Lauren) LaRocca, Jacqueline (Mark) Tate, Allison LaRocca, Nicole (Mark) Schroedel, Jennifer (Joe) Paris and Alexandria LaRocca.

She was enormously proud of her seven great-grandchildren who affectionately named her "Big Nana," Natalie and Jackson LaRocca, Carson and Sienna Schroedel, Ace LaRocca, and Gianna and Nico Paris.

Bertha is also survived by two sisters, Lena (Pete) Omodio of Johnstown, and Linda (Ed) Maurer of Coppell, Texas. She was the surviving immediate member of the LaRocca family and there are many nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much as their Aunt Bert. She will always be remembered, loved, honored and cherished for her immeasurable and second-to-none hospitality.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Evelino; her in-laws, Pasquale and Venera LaRocca; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Anthony and Mary LaRocca, Anthony and Mary Leone, Armond and Viola Masciola, and Patsy and Vienna Sallustio.

LAROCCA - Friends of Bertha J. LaRocca, who died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kelly's Way, East Brady.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Saturday at St. Patrick Church with the Rev. Thomas Federline, former St. Patrick Parish priest, celebrating.

Private burial in St. Mary's Cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LaRocca Family Scholarship at the Club Managers Association of America, 1733 King St., Alexandria, VA 22314, or to the donor's church or charitable organization of their choice.

To view or express condolences, please visit



Bertha (Benedetta) J. LaRocca, 91, formerly of East Brady and Youngs-town, Ohio, died Monday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Butler.Born Nov. 6, 1927, in Bradys Bend, she was the daughter of Pasquale J. and Regina A. (Silverio) Fonzi.Bertha was a 1945 graduate of Johnstown High School, and on April 24, 1948, she married Evelino J. LaRocca at St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church in Johnstown. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2001.She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bradys Bend, where she was a member of the Young at Heart Club.While in Youngstown, she was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish and its Daughters of the Eucharist organization. At both parishes, she was highly known for always being in the kitchen baking Easter bread, homemade kolachis and soups around the holidays for everyone to enjoy.She was also a member of the Sons of Italy Lodge 1484 in Bradys Bend, and a member of the 500 Bid Card Club in Youngstown, Ohio, for over 55 years. Her card club friends were all a part of her family and always there when she needed them. Bertha also enjoyed playing bingo.Surviving are four sons, Pat LaRocca and his wife, Marie, of Phoenix, Ariz., Henry LaRocca of Massillon, Ohio, Joseph and his wife, Kathy, of Youngstown, and Richard and his wife, Christine, of Orlando, Fla.Additionally, she was extremely proud of her eight grandchildren, who called her Nana, Nicholas LaRocca, John Anthony (Kelli) LaRocca, Jimmy (Lauren) LaRocca, Jacqueline (Mark) Tate, Allison LaRocca, Nicole (Mark) Schroedel, Jennifer (Joe) Paris and Alexandria LaRocca.She was enormously proud of her seven great-grandchildren who affectionately named her "Big Nana," Natalie and Jackson LaRocca, Carson and Sienna Schroedel, Ace LaRocca, and Gianna and Nico Paris.Bertha is also survived by two sisters, Lena (Pete) Omodio of Johnstown, and Linda (Ed) Maurer of Coppell, Texas. She was the surviving immediate member of the LaRocca family and there are many nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much as their Aunt Bert. She will always be remembered, loved, honored and cherished for her immeasurable and second-to-none hospitality.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Evelino; her in-laws, Pasquale and Venera LaRocca; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Anthony and Mary LaRocca, Anthony and Mary Leone, Armond and Viola Masciola, and Patsy and Vienna Sallustio.LAROCCA - Friends of Bertha J. LaRocca, who died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kelly's Way, East Brady.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Saturday at St. Patrick Church with the Rev. Thomas Federline, former St. Patrick Parish priest, celebrating.Private burial in St. Mary's Cemetery will follow.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LaRocca Family Scholarship at the Club Managers Association of America, 1733 King St., Alexandria, VA 22314, or to the donor's church or charitable organization of their choice.To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close