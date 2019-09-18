Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha J. Povlick. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha J. Povlick, 81, of Butler passed away on Sept. 14, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice of Cabot after a brief illness.

Born April 2,1938, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Pete Lasichak and Nellie M. Miskol.

She was a graduate of Butler High School.

She worked as a secretary for Dr. Frank Preston of Preston Laboratories and AGR for 39 years.

Bertha enjoyed working outdoors, playing bingo, going to casinos, flea markets, the Steelers and especially enjoyed family gatherings.

She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, where she and her husband, Jack, volunteered for many years to make their famous pirohis.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John D. Povlick Jr.; her sister, Margie J. (Lasichak) Stetzer (Gordon); and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy M. (Lasichak) Stanley and her brother, John N. Lasichak, both of Butler.

POVLICK - Private services for Bertha J. Povlick, who died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, were held at Butler County Memorial Park.

Arrangements were completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Donations may be made to SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 21 Evergreen Road, Lyndora, PA 16045.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



