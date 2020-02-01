Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Jean "BJ" Miles. View Sign Service Information Buechele Funeral Home 707 Kellys Way East Brady , PA 16028 (724)-526-3111 Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha Jean "BJ" Miles, 87, of Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, formerly of East Brady, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Born Feb. 17, 1932, in Karns City, she was the daughter of Robert C. and Myrtle M. (Brocius) Hogan.

On Feb. 23, 1951, BJ married Albert Glen Miles. He preceded her in death on April 27, 2005.

A 1950 graduate of East Brady High School, BJ worked for 20 years as Dr. Joseph Scisly's dental assistant in East Brady.

A longtime member of East Brady United Methodist Church, BJ taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, took many mission trips, helped with various committees preparing meals, and was a member of the United Methodist Women. Following her move to Butler, BJ attended Butler First United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed attending Bible studies and growing in her faith.

For many years, BJ enjoyed baking birthday, wedding and anniversary cakes for people in the community.

She was a skilled seamstress, loved swimming and enjoyed camping trips to Cook Forest.

BJ never missed an opportunity to send a birthday, celebratory or thank-you card, and always knew the right thing to say.

She is survived by two daughters, Judy Dibble of Butler and Nancy Miles of Butler; two grandsons, Preston (Mary) Dibble of New Jersey and Justin (fiancée Alexandra) Dibble of Erie; one brother, John (Carol) Hogan of Adrian; one brother-in-law, Gene Miles of East Brady; and one sister-in-law, Eleanor (Jim) Delaney of Fredericksburg.

BJ is also survived by five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one grandson, Joshua Dibble; one brother, Robert Hogan; and one sister, Audene Malarkey.

MILES - Friends of Bertha Jean "BJ" Miles, who died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Butler First United Methodist Church, 200 E. North St., Butler. The Rev. Barbara Stoehr and the Rev. Sean Malarkey will officiate.

Burial in Hemphill Cemetery in Chicora will follow the luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, BJ's family asks that donations be made in her name to the East Brady Ambulance, P.O. Box 325, East Brady, Pa., 16028 or the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Graham Street, East Brady, Pa., 16028.

The Miles family would like to thank the staff of Sunflower at Sunnyview for the exceptional care of BJ, especially during her last days.

