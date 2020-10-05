1/1
Bertha M. Beblo
1935-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha M. Beblo, 85, of Butler, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Newhaven Court at Clearview after a long battle with Alzheimer''s disease.

Born Aug. 19, 1935, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late John and Nora Szul Beblo.

During her senior year of high school, Bertha joined Junior Achievement and through that program worked half-days at Jaffe''s clothing store. She remained at Jaffe''s after graduation and advanced to office manager, a position she held until the store closed about 30 years later. She then went on to work as a bookkeeper at Ralph''s Shoe Store until she retired.

She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church. She truly loved her church. Whenever she and her late sister Vicki did not have transportation to Mass on Sunday, they walked to church - rain, sunshine, or snow.

Bertha enjoyed playing cards and bingo and she loved going to the casino. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, and making hook rugs.

She always had a smile for everyone.

Bertha is survived by her siblings, Leo (Lorraine) Beblo and Fran (Joseph) Wallace, who was her caretaker for many, many years. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Dorothy Beblo; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; and eight sisters.

The family thanks Sherri Zagurskie, Susan Shedio, Bertha''s guardian, Cheryl Shuler, Newhaven Court at Clearview and the employees of its memory care unit for their help and loving care.

Beblo - There will be no visitation for Bertha M. Beblo, who died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler.

Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.

The family requests memorial donations to Butler Catholic School, 515 E. Locust St., Butler, PA 16001, or to St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Avenue, Butler.

For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved