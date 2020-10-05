Bertha M. Beblo, 85, of Butler, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Newhaven Court at Clearview after a long battle with Alzheimer''s disease.
Born Aug. 19, 1935, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late John and Nora Szul Beblo.
During her senior year of high school, Bertha joined Junior Achievement and through that program worked half-days at Jaffe''s clothing store. She remained at Jaffe''s after graduation and advanced to office manager, a position she held until the store closed about 30 years later. She then went on to work as a bookkeeper at Ralph''s Shoe Store until she retired.
She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church. She truly loved her church. Whenever she and her late sister Vicki did not have transportation to Mass on Sunday, they walked to church - rain, sunshine, or snow.
Bertha enjoyed playing cards and bingo and she loved going to the casino. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, and making hook rugs.
She always had a smile for everyone.
Bertha is survived by her siblings, Leo (Lorraine) Beblo and Fran (Joseph) Wallace, who was her caretaker for many, many years. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Dorothy Beblo; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; and eight sisters.
The family thanks Sherri Zagurskie, Susan Shedio, Bertha''s guardian, Cheryl Shuler, Newhaven Court at Clearview and the employees of its memory care unit for their help and loving care.
Beblo - There will be no visitation for Bertha M. Beblo, who died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler.
Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
The family requests memorial donations to Butler Catholic School, 515 E. Locust St., Butler, PA 16001, or to St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Avenue, Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net
.