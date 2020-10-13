Bertha Marie Durnell, 88, of Slippery Rock passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Lowrie Place at Stirling Village in Butler.



She was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Worth Township, Butler County, to William Everett Cornelius and Nellie Stephenson Cornelius.



She married Alvin Wayne Durnell on Aug. 27, 1954, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 2016.



She was a homemaker.



She was initially a member at Wolf Creek Presbyterian Church and later Bethel Presbyterian, now called Friendship Parish Church.



She was a great cook. She enjoyed baking bread and playing games. She liked her company and grandkids.



Survivors include her son, Randall W. (Tammy) Durnell of Slippery Rock; her daughter, Karen Lee (Gary) Piper of Butler; her sisters, Norma (Carl) Rodgers of West Liberty, and Thelma Slater of St. Paul, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Lisa Kennedy, Jimmy Bucci, Stacey Arneil, Beau Joseph Durnell, Stephanie Olivares, Emily Durnell and Carly Durnell.



She was preceded in death by her husband; her granddaughter, Talia Durnell; two brothers, Harry V. Cornelius and William E. Cornelius Jr.; her sister, Laura Smith; and an infant sister, Kathryn Jean.



DURNELL - The family of Bertha Marie Durnell, who died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Diane Whitman, pastor of Friendship Parish presiding.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, all attendees are requested to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Attendees inside the building will be limited and surplus visitors may have wait to be admitted periodically.



Interment will be in Zion Baptist Cemetery in Worth Township.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store