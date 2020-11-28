1/1
Beth M. Crawford
1947 - 2020
Beth M. Kleiber Crawford, 73, of Evans City passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, while under the care of the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Cabot.
Born Jan. 25, 1947, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Carl T. Kleiber and Henrietta E. Rossmann Kleiber.
Beth was the wife of the late William F. Crawford; the sister of Carl T. Kleiber Jr. (Patty), Annett Kleiber Macus (John) and Joel Kleiber (Jeanine); the aunt of Patrick, Carl, John and Val Kleiber, Lynnette Gallagher (Matt), and Aaron Kleiber (Wendy) and their children, Rebekah, Luke and Abby; the stepmother of Linda Long (Scott) and Cindy Jo Crawford; and the dear friend of Renée, Raelene, Rex and Robyn.
Beth was once the proprietor of Kitchen Garden in Connoquenessing. She absolutely loved to grow flowers, herbs and plants. Beth was also a gifted artist, and was skilled in jewelry making, painting and drawing. She was also a very talented seamstress.
CRAWFORD - Services for Beth M. Kleiber Crawford, who died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, will be held privately by her immediate family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home Inc
116 E Main St
Evans City, PA 16033
(724) 538-8005
