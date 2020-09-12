1/
Beth Wynn Emmett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beth Wynn Emmett, 52, of Butler, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with chronic illness.
She was the daughter of the late Dale and Esther (Cahall) Emmett.
She graduated from Mars High School.
Beth enjoyed her work as a cashier at several local grocery stores until her health prevented further employment.
She enjoyed the Pittsburgh Steelers, and was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan, a love she shared with her father. She never passed up an opportunity to discuss hockey.
Beth's greatest joy in life was visiting with her sons, Gregory and Dylan. Talk of them always brought a huge smile to her face.
Beth is survived by her sons, Gregory and Dylan Johns; as well as family and friends.
Emmet - A private graveside service for Beth Wynn Emmett who died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, will be held at Mars Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ball Funeral Chapel, 600 Dunster St., Pittsburgh.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved