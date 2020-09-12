Beth Wynn Emmett, 52, of Butler, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with chronic illness.

She was the daughter of the late Dale and Esther (Cahall) Emmett.

She graduated from Mars High School.

Beth enjoyed her work as a cashier at several local grocery stores until her health prevented further employment.

She enjoyed the Pittsburgh Steelers, and was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan, a love she shared with her father. She never passed up an opportunity to discuss hockey.

Beth's greatest joy in life was visiting with her sons, Gregory and Dylan. Talk of them always brought a huge smile to her face.

Beth is survived by her sons, Gregory and Dylan Johns; as well as family and friends.

Emmet - A private graveside service for Beth Wynn Emmett who died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, will be held at Mars Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ball Funeral Chapel, 600 Dunster St., Pittsburgh.





