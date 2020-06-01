Bette Louise Lynn, 93, of Craigsville, Pa., formerly of Butler, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Armstrong Hospital.
She was born May 26, 1927, in Craigsville, and was the daughter of the late Elmer A. and Clara (McCollum) Turney.
Bette was a member of the Butler Wesleyan Methodist Church. She enjoyed flowers, gardening and crocheting.
Surviving are her four sons, the Rev. James A. (Rose) Lynn of Butler, Dennis E. (Nancy) Lynn of Butler, William D. (Linda) Lynn of Butler, and Richard K. (Louise) Lynn of Grove City; two brothers, Donald Turney of Talmadge, Ohio, and Ronald Turney of Craigsville; her sister, Marion (Davis) McCoy of Florida; 10 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Forrest Lynn, whom she married Oct. 11, 1945, and who passed away on Aug. 12, 2014; her parents; a brother, James A. Turney; a sister, Jean Forringer; a great-grandchild; and a great-great-grandchild.
LYNN - Friends of Bette Louise Lynn, who died Saturday, May 30, 2020, will be received at the Butler Wesleyan Methodist Church, 590 Protzman Road, Butler, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, with her son, the Rev. James A. Lynn, officiating, and the Rev. Paul Fish assisting.
Interment will follow in the Butler County Memorial Park.
Contributions may be made to the Butler Wesleyan Methodist Church or the Butler Wesleyan Academy.
Arrangements entrusted to Young Funeral Home of Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
She was born May 26, 1927, in Craigsville, and was the daughter of the late Elmer A. and Clara (McCollum) Turney.
Bette was a member of the Butler Wesleyan Methodist Church. She enjoyed flowers, gardening and crocheting.
Surviving are her four sons, the Rev. James A. (Rose) Lynn of Butler, Dennis E. (Nancy) Lynn of Butler, William D. (Linda) Lynn of Butler, and Richard K. (Louise) Lynn of Grove City; two brothers, Donald Turney of Talmadge, Ohio, and Ronald Turney of Craigsville; her sister, Marion (Davis) McCoy of Florida; 10 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Forrest Lynn, whom she married Oct. 11, 1945, and who passed away on Aug. 12, 2014; her parents; a brother, James A. Turney; a sister, Jean Forringer; a great-grandchild; and a great-great-grandchild.
LYNN - Friends of Bette Louise Lynn, who died Saturday, May 30, 2020, will be received at the Butler Wesleyan Methodist Church, 590 Protzman Road, Butler, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, with her son, the Rev. James A. Lynn, officiating, and the Rev. Paul Fish assisting.
Interment will follow in the Butler County Memorial Park.
Contributions may be made to the Butler Wesleyan Methodist Church or the Butler Wesleyan Academy.
Arrangements entrusted to Young Funeral Home of Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 1, 2020.