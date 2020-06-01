Bette Louise Lynn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bette Louise Lynn, 93, of Craigsville, Pa., formerly of Butler, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Armstrong Hospital.
She was born May 26, 1927, in Craigsville, and was the daughter of the late Elmer A. and Clara (McCollum) Turney.
Bette was a member of the Butler Wesleyan Methodist Church. She enjoyed flowers, gardening and crocheting.
Surviving are her four sons, the Rev. James A. (Rose) Lynn of Butler, Dennis E. (Nancy) Lynn of Butler, William D. (Linda) Lynn of Butler, and Richard K. (Louise) Lynn of Grove City; two brothers, Donald Turney of Talmadge, Ohio, and Ronald Turney of Craigsville; her sister, Marion (Davis) McCoy of Florida; 10 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Forrest Lynn, whom she married Oct. 11, 1945, and who passed away on Aug. 12, 2014; her parents; a brother, James A. Turney; a sister, Jean Forringer; a great-grandchild; and a great-great-grandchild.
LYNN - Friends of Bette Louise Lynn, who died Saturday, May 30, 2020, will be received at the Butler Wesleyan Methodist Church, 590 Protzman Road, Butler, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, with her son, the Rev. James A. Lynn, officiating, and the Rev. Paul Fish assisting.
Interment will follow in the Butler County Memorial Park.
Contributions may be made to the Butler Wesleyan Methodist Church or the Butler Wesleyan Academy.
Arrangements entrusted to Young Funeral Home of Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved