Betty C. Kuhlber, 93, of New Wilmington, formerly of Wexford and Slippery Rock, passed peacefully in Good Samaritan Hospice, Wexford, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.



Born in Pittsburgh on Aug. 12, 1927, she was the daughter to the late William T. and Verna (Madera) Chappell.



She married David W. Kuhlber on Nov. 18, 1950; he preceded her in death on July 21, 2007.



Betty grew up in Ingomar, graduated from Bellevue High School and attended Lake Erie Women's College, where she earned a degree in biology.



Her greatest love was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She lived her life to the fullest using her God-given talents as a homemaker, gardener and accomplished pianist and artist. One of her favorite hobbies was gardening, which she attributed to her Dad. She had a love for flowers and that love blossomed when she and Dave moved to their farm in Slippery Rock. She began drawing and playing the piano at a young age and continuously used those talents for the remainder of her life. Through the years, as an artist, she designed paintings for canvas, slate, wall murals, note cards and church banners.



Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church of Slippery Rock where she was an active choir member.



She is survived by two children, David G. Kuhlber and wife, Diana, of Grove City, and Susan G. Ayers and husband, Richard, of Slippery Rock; a son-in-law, Jeffrey Douds, of Beaver Falls; grandchildren, Dane G. Kuhlber and wife, Lindsy, Darci Wise and husband, Ty, Amanda Ayers, Brenton Ayers, William Douds and Paula Strati and husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Ella Kuhlber, Levi, Landon, Lincoln and Lyla Wise and Lilly Strati.



In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth A. Douds, and a sister, Laverne Finlay.





KUHLBER - The family of Betty C. Kuhlber, who died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.



A private family service will follow.



Please observe COVID-19 restrictions.



Memorial contributions may be made to Jumonville Christian Camp and Retreat Center, 887 Jumonville Road, Hopwood, PA 15445 or Slippery Rock United Methodist Church, 130 Franklin St., Slippery Rock, PA 16057.





