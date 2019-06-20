Betty Catherine Kleeb Westerman, 90, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at the Grove of Harmony.
She was born July 1, 1928, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Fredrick John Kleeb Sr. and the late Eva Frederika Froebe Kleeb.
Betty was a graduate of Butler High School.
She worked at Armco and at Family Drugs.
Betty was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in America.
She is survived by four sons, David (Kimberly) Westerman of Freedom, Daniel (Karen) Westerman of Butler, Eric (Linda) Westerman of Butler, and John (Jennifer) Westerman of Pittsburgh; one daughter, Kathleen Westerman of Butler; two grandchildren, Nicholas Westerman and Kevin (Balen) Westerman; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Westerman and Liam Westerman; two stepgrandchildren, Carter Lockwood and Colin Lockwood; and two nieces, Stanlee (Kleeb) White and Dawn (Kleeb) Railey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Frederick Westerman Jr., whom she married on Oct. 5, 1957, and who passed away on April 11, 1998; one sister, Margaret Kleeb; and two half-brothers, Frederick Kleeb Jr. and Carl Kleeb.
WESTERMAN - Friends of Betty Catherine Kleeb Westerman, who died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
The funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Friday with Pastor Daniel Ledford of Westminster Presbyterian Church in America officiating.
Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 20, 2019